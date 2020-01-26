Group of women launches Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC

A group of women began a flash protest in Mumbai Central late on January 26 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Called “Mumbai Bagh”, the protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee on the lines of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. Holding placards and raising slogans against the two laws, the women sat down on the road outside the Arabia Hotel near Nagpada.
“We have around 75 protesters right now, and more are on the way. We will not back down in this fight,” activist Firoze Mithiborwala of the JAC said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.