Group of women launches Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai against Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC

A group of women began a flash protest in Mumbai Central late on January 26 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Called “Mumbai Bagh”, the protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee on the lines of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. Holding placards and raising slogans against the two laws, the women sat down on the road outside the Arabia Hotel near Nagpada.

“We have around 75 protesters right now, and more are on the way. We will not back down in this fight,” activist Firoze Mithiborwala of the JAC said.