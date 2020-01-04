Gross National Happiness bigger concern than Gross Domestic Product: former Bhutan PM

The sessions led by Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the former prime minister of Bhutan, and actor Vidya Balan were the highlight of the first day of the TechFest at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Friday.

Mr. Tobgay said in Bhutan, the government is more concerned about the Gross National Happiness (GNH) than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said, “In the 1970s, our fourth king introduced the Gross National Happiness. When the king was travelling in Mumbai in 1974, a journalist asked him about the GDP of Bhutan and he responded that the GNH was more important, followed by the Constitution. GNH is the reason why we do not allow the single-minded pursuit of economic growth to destroy our environment The most important law in our Constitution is to maintain a minimum of 60% of Bhutan’s total land under forest cover at any given time. As of today, 72% of the country is under forest cover.”

Mr. Tobgay said Bhutan is now a carbon negative country because of its tropical location and small population, which is only seven lakh. He said, “Let us say that economic growth is important. But that growth must be equally distributed among the people and balanced with social progress. GNH is a holistic way of the government putting people at the centre of development and also laying emphasis on the environment.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Balan highlighted how the representation of women in Indian cinema is still skewed. She said, “The industry has female directors, writers, cinematographers and actors. However, if the protagonist of the film is a male, it will have a higher budget than a woman-centric film.”

On women she admired outside the film industry, Ms. Balan said she held writer Shakuntala Devi in high regard and described her as “the most fascinating woman I’ve known”. She said, “Everyone knows that she was a human computer. But she also wrote a book on homosexuality in the 1970s when very few people knew about the concept.”

Ms. Balan said her constant positivity came from the endless support of her family. She said, “My parents never put any pressure on me or my sister. We were just told to do our best and leave the rest to god, and that marks or performance is not a reflection of who we are.”