Grandson of Vashi mosque secretary youngest victim

The youngest patient to test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra is a two-and-half-a-year-old-boy, grandson of the Vashi mosque’s secretary, who was in direct contact with a Filipino, the index patient of Navi Mumbai.

The 59-year-old Islamic scholar from the Philipines along with nine others had visited the mosque from March 10 to 12. While welcoming him, the secretary had hugged him. “Later, the Filipino was inside his room as he was feeling unwell,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said. The scholar succumbed at Powai’s Hiranandani Hospital on Sunday.

While the secretary (57) tested positive on March 24, his son and domestic help were found positive the next day. On Friday morning, his grandson too tested positive.

“We have also quarantined 53 people who had visited the mosque for namaaz on the day when the Filipino was present. As of now no one has showed any symptoms. The four cleaners of the mosque also underwent a test and their reports came negative,” Mr. Misal said.

Meanwhile, the index patient of Raigad district, a Kamothe resident (63), was discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Thursday.

Under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, the number of home-quarantined is 231, while 212 travellers have completed 14-day quarantine. Twenty-four people have been referred to Kasturba, while the current positive case is one, reports of 22 have come negative and that of one is awaited.

Similarly, under the NMMC, 690 are on home quarantine, 33 travellers have completed 14-day quarantine, and eight are in Kasturba while six are in Vashi NMMC hospital. The number of positive cases is eight, while 12 have tested negative and reports of eight are awaited.