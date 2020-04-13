Grain traders discuss plan to reopen market

A day after the grain market association at APMC decided to stop trading, an urgent meeting was held on Sunday, where it was decided that the market would be reopened.

The meeting, called by additional chief secretary (marketing) Anoop Kumar, was attended by IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar, APMC secretary Anil Chavan and grain market secretary Nilesh Veera, apart from the traders and transporters.

“Since the lockdown has been extended, the shutting of the grain market could affect the citizens hence a meeting was called by the State to maintain the supply chain. The traders have responded positively to keeping trading open. Hence, the grain market will now chart a strategy of operating the market by maintaining social distancing and having minimum crowd,” Mr. Chavan said.

“We would be having an internal meeting on Monday to discuss how the market can be kept open keeping in mind all the rules and safety. Once we come up with a plan, we will present the same on April 15. The functioning will be self-regulatory,” Mr. Veera said.

Meanwhile, the vegetable, fruit and onion-potato markets in APMC continue to stay shut.