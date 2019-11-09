Graft case: ACB to challenge acquittal of CIDCO officer and middleman

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) plans to appeal against the acquittal of a CIDCO officer and a middleman in a 2014 graft case.

“We have initiated the procedure and the public prosecutor is studying the judgment,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Chavan.

CIDCO estate officer Sanjeev Dhole (52) and Sanil Chandan Sarkar, a middleman, were acquitted on October 23, while CIDCO office assistant Sunanada Gaikwad (57) was convicted for five years.

Mr. Chavan said, “Mr. Dhole was acquitted due to lack of evidence against him. He told the court that he had accepted the amount as per the direction of Gaikwad and had no idea it was a bribe.”

The three were arrested on June 6, 2012, after they were accused of taking a bribe of ₹50,000 from an advocate in CBD Belapur. The advocate had been approaching CIDCO for getting the conveyance deed for her client’s building, Sri Ganesh Society in Ghansoli, for 18 months. To get the work done, Ms. Gaikwad demanded a bribe of ₹1.12 lakh. After negotiations, the bribe amount was fixed at ₹50,000.

Meanwhile, the advocate lodged a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau, which laid a trap and caught Mr. Sarkar while accepting the bribe. Mr. Dhole and Mr. Sarkar were acquitted due to lack of evidence. “We had arrested Mr. Sarkar while accepting the money. Later, a charge sheet was filed against the trio,” Vilas Patil, the then investigating officer from ACB, said.

Gaikwad was convicted for three years and fined ₹10,000 under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and fined ₹50,000 and sentenced to five years under Section 13 (2) (any public servant who commits criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The punishment will run concurrently with a total of five years punishment and ₹50,000 fine.