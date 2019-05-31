Grab your season ticket as AC local fares to go up tomorrow

If you are considering buying a season ticket for the air-conditioned local on the Western Railway (WR), Friday will be the best day as the fares are set to increase on June 1.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the introductory offer, which is 1.2 times the first class fare of regular local trains. From Saturday, the AC local’s fare will be 1.3 times the first class fare. The revision means the minimum fare for a single journey ticket will increase from ₹60 to ₹65, while the maximum fare will go up from ₹205 to ₹220. The season tickets will also increase accordingly.

The AC local, the country’s first, was pressed into service on December 25, 2017, and has since generated a revenue of around ₹24 crore till April 30, 2019. “The beginning of the new financial year has been fruitful with the AC local earning garnering approximately ₹1.84 crore in April, which created a record of highest-ever earning in a single month,” a WR spokesperson said.

However, daily commuters on the AC local are unperturbed by the news of fare hike. Sraboni Sengupta, who uses the service between Borivali and Churchgate every day, said she doesn’t foresee any impact in the present season.

“People will readily pay a little more to escape from the heat. Maybe by winter, the service may see a dip, but people will have adjusted to the increased fare by then,” she said.

Samrat Doshi, a resident of Andheri who has been using the service since its introduction, echoed a similar sentiment. “For the service that it provides, people wouldn’t mind spending a little more. I don’t think it will have any impact on its popularity. In peak hours, the train goes completely full,” he said.