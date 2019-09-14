Goyal seeks plan to tackle rush at Andheri, Ghatkopar

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has directed the railway authorities to draw up a plan to tackle overcrowding at Ghatkopar and Andheri stations due to the link provided by the Mumbai Metro One.

“I have asked the divisional railway managers of the Western Railway (WR) and the Central Railway (CR) to conduct a study on both stations and give me a report within 30 days. The report should include the infrastructure upgrades that are planned and the time frame within which they plan to execute them,” Mr. Goyal said, after inaugurating a slew of passenger amenities across the suburban railway network on Friday.

Andheri and Ghatkopar stations on an average cater to over six lakh and three lakh passengers daily. The Metro stations are amongst the busiest on the corridor with Ghatkopar catering to 1.19 lakh passengers and Andheri 99,000 passengers on an average on weekdays.

CR officials along with MP Manoj Kotak and officials from the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) inspected Ghatkopar railway station on Friday after the event.

A CR official said the biggest problem is that the passengers waiting at the baggage counter spill over onto the foot overbridge (FOB). “In the short term, we have asked the Mumbai Metro One to ensure that they form queues in a zigzag form, so that fewer people get onto the FOB. We have also asked them to explore the feasibility of shifting the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates further away from the station,” the official said.

The official said in the long term, they are looking at the possibility of building an additional FOB connecting the Metro at the station.

WR spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said an additional FOB is being built at Andheri station, which will be ready by March. “We are also exploring the possibility of connecting all our FOBs with the skywalk. We are checking the feasibility of widening platforms eight and nine and widening the staircase on platforms six and seven,” he said.

An MMOPL spokesperson said they had increased the ticketing counters at Ghatkopar from 7 to 15 and AFC gates at railway side concourse from 14 to 22. At Andheri, the spokesperson said, they had increased the ticketing counters from 5 to 13 and scaled up AFC gates from 15 to 22.

“These measures have increased commuter holding area by 25% at both the stations. We will take measures to increase commuter holding area at Ghatkopar and Andheri Metro stations. To ensure a smooth commuter movement, we are making structural changes at the concourse level by relocating the retail area and also increasing security check points and AFC gates,” the spokesperson said.