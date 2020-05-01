Govt. urges students to use e-learning tools

The Maharashtra Education Department on Thursday issued directions to encourage learning from home using online resources during the ongoing lockdown.

The department has appealed to students to use Diksha app, on which all State board textbooks from Class I to X are available. “Those who already have textbooks, can scan the QR code to receive study material prepared by teachers online,” said the notification.

The app will also have questions on critical and creative thinking on mathematics, science and other subjects for Class VIII to X students.

PDF files of all Class I to XII textbooks published by Balbharati are available on its website. For Class X students, e-learning material for all Marathi and English medium subjects has been made available. It includes animated videos of each chapter and extra study material.

Balbharti has also made available audiobooks for visually impaired students from Class VIII to X. It has also started a YouTube channel for science, geography and Sanskrit lessons.

The government has also appealed to students to follow a number of digital applications such as the National Digital Library of India, Swayam, global digital library and Google Classroom and Google Hangouts.