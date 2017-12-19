Govt. surveys hawkers in State

The State government is conducting a survey of hawkers operating in the State for effective implementation of the hawkers’ policy, Minister of State for Urban Development Ranjit Patil told the Legislative Council on Monday.

“Mumbai has more than three lakh hawkers. We are carrying out a survey of hawkers all over the State. We will complete it in the next three months,” Mr. Patil said. He was replying to a calling attention motion on hawkers’ issues.

The issue has been back in conversation in recent months after the stampede at the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge in Mumbai, where 23 people lost their lives. Twenty-four MLCs had given notices seeking details of the State hawkers’ policy.

Mr. Patil said a policy is in place. “Instructions have been given to the police, Urban Development Department and municipalities for strict implementation,” he said.

According to the government, hawkers form nearly 2% of the State’s population. “We will clear issues like formation of a city hawker committee, finalising sites for relocation, and issuing certificates to eligible hawkers,” the minister said.

Members also raised the ₹10 collected from hawkers in Mumbai. “If this is illegal, in what capacity does the BMC collect it?” NCP MLC Kiran Pawaskar asked.

Mr. Patil said, “We need to check with the BMC. If it is illegal, it will be stopped immediately and action will be taken against those involved.”

Members also asked Mr. Patil about jobs for hawkers. Mr. Patil said it was not possible for the government to provide jobs to each and every hawker. “But those who lose their earnings in action against illegal hawkers will be provided skill development training,” he said.