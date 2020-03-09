Govt. seeks suggestions on women’s safety law

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged people to make suggestions for a law the State government plans to bring in to prevent atrocities against women.

In his message marking International Women’s Day on Sunday, Mr. Deshmukh asked people to give their suggestions in the comment section of his Twitter post.

“The Maharashtra government will soon bring a law to stop incidents of atrocities against women from happening. The law aims to ensure speediest action against the perpetrators,” the minister said in a video shared on Twitter. “If you want to make suggestions about the law, I request you to do so in my comment box,” he said.

Later, Mr. Deshmukh attended a women’s safety rally at Marine Drive, with women personnel from the Mumbai Police also taking part.

The minister reiterated the government’s resolve to bring in the law to stop crimes against women as soon as possible.