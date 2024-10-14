GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra cabinet scraps toll tax for LMV at all five Mumbai toll plazas, ahead of Assembly polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made this announcement in the cabinet

Updated - October 14, 2024 11:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
No toll will be charged to Light Motor Vehicles entering or exiting Mumbai from any of the five entry points to the city. Representational file image.

No toll will be charged to Light Motor Vehicles entering or exiting Mumbai from any of the five entry points to the city. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a relief for those commuting to the financial capital of the country, Maharashtra cabinet has decided to scrap the toll on all the five entry-exit points of Mumbai. From midnight today (October 14, 2024), no toll will be charged to Light Motor Vehicles entering or exiting Mumbai from any of the five entry points to the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made this announcement in the cabinet today (October 14, 2024), ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections..

The Maharashtra Assembly, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the election schedule.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP won 105 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

The ongoing cabinet meeting began in the shadow of the recent killing of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique. The cabinet condoled the death of Siddique. A condolence proposal was presented soon after the Maharashtra Ministers met for the cabinet meeting at Sahyadri State Guest House at around 10.15 AM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other senior Ministers are present for the meeting. The police have already arrested three persons and have identified a fourth accused in the case. The investigation pans outside Maharashtra as well.

Published - October 14, 2024 11:10 am IST

Mumbai / Maharashtra / taxes and duties / Assembly Elections

