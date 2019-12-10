Govt. makes first reshuffle of babus

In a first major bureaucratic reshuffle after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government took over the reigns, Bhushan Gagrani and Vikas Kharage were appointed as the principal secretaries with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday.

Mr. Gagrani, a 1990-batch IAS officer, was chosen by the Devendra Fadnavis government to work with the CMO one year ago.

Mr. Thackeray has decided to allow him to continue with the CMO. He has been asked to take charge of the new position with immediate effect while he will also be handling his original industries department charge till a new arrangement is being made. He has already handled CIDCO, MIDC, industries department, and the CMO.

Mr. Kharage, principal secretary (forest), is a 1994-batch IAS officer and has worked in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as additional municipal commissioner. He is known to have successfully implemented the tree plantation programme of the previous State government. He too will be handling the additional charge of the forest department till a new arrangement.

Among other transfers, 2003 batch IAS officer Sachin Kurve has been shunted out of Mantralaya and posted as vice-chairman and managing director, Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation. A.E. Rayate, a 2007-batch officer, has been posted as joint commissioner, sales tax, Mumbai.

A 2014 batch IAS officer Amol Yedge has been relieved from his post as director, information technology, and posted as chief executive officer, Amaravati zilla parishad.

K.H. Bagate (additional collector cadre) has been transferred from additional collector, Sardar Sarovar project, Nandurbar, and posted as CEO of Ratnagiri zilla parishad. On December 6, the government had transferred Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner at BMC, as State project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

While appointments are being made at the CMO currently, non-distribution of State Cabinet portfolios and expansion is stopping further hirings and transfers of secretaries.

Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said the issue of distribution of cabinet portfolios will be decided in a day or two.