Govt. announces crop loan waiver, no power charges in flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced a set of relief measures for the flood-affected areas of the State.

Mr. Fadnavis, who chaired a review meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee, ordered constitution of an experts’ panel under the former water resources secretary, Nandkumar Vadnere, to look into the causes of floods.

The State government decided to give a loan waiver on flood-affected crops up to one hectare while agreeing to pay off some of these loans by itself. Those with no loan would be given a compensation three times the amount given for normal crop damage. “We will also not recover electricity charges on farmlands for the next three months,” Mr. Fadnavis said after the meeting.

The committee also announced re-construction of damaged houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Mr. Fadnavis said a financial help of ₹24,000 for rented accommodation in rural areas and ₹36,000 in urban areas will be given those who have no roof over their heads or until their houses are rebuilt. The government will also provide construction material free of cost to those deciding to rebuild their houses on their own.

The Cabinet Sub Committee has ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Deshmukh, Ravindra Chavan, and Sadabhau Khot as members among others.

The State had already decided to pay ₹16,602 as compensation for destruction of a concrete house while approving ₹5,200 for partial damage.

Meanwhile, ₹4,000 will be compensated for a hutment. An estimated 23,000 houses have been completely destroyed while others have been partially damaged. Officials said the government has approved ₹222 crore for rebuilding houses and may eventually tap into schemes such as Ramai Awas Yojna and Shabri Gharkul Yojna.

The State Cabinet had announced ₹6,813 crore assistance for the flood-hit people, of which ₹4,708 crore was allocated to Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara, and ₹2,105 crore for Konkan region and Nashik.