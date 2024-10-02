Govinda's revolver accident: Mumbai crime branch officials meet actor in hospital

The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident, officials said on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

“No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far,” police said.

The accident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital.

“A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital and spoke to the actor about the incident,” an official said.

Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

“The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee,” the official said. The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired, he said.

“The actor’s revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe,” an official earlier said.

After the incident, Govinda, issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better. A ruling star of Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades.

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades.

The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.

