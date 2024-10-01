Actor Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver around 4:45 a.m., as he was leaving home to catch a morning flight.

He is currently hospitalised at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital and is stable. Police are probing the incident and have seized the gun.

The actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence when the revolver misfired, a police official said. The actor hasn’t lodged any complaint, he added.

“We had a 6 a.m. flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor’s manager said.

“The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)