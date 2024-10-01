GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires

The actor was about to leave for the airport from his Juhu residence when the revolver misfired

Published - October 01, 2024 09:55 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of actor and politician Govinda

File picture of actor and politician Govinda | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver around 4:45 a.m., as he was leaving home to catch a morning flight.

He is currently hospitalised at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital and is stable. Police are probing the incident and have seized the gun.

The actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence when the revolver misfired, a police official said. The actor hasn’t lodged any complaint, he added.

“We had a 6 a.m. flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor’s manager said.

“The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 01, 2024 09:55 am IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Hindi cinema / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.