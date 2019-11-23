Govind Pansare’s kin move HC to seek change in investigator

The family of slain CPI leader Govind Pansare on Friday filed an application seeking a change of the investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe.

Pansare and is wife, Uma, were shot at close range by motorcycle-borne assailants while they were returning from a morning stroll in Kolhapur in February 2015. While Ms. Pansare survived the attack, her husband succumbed to his injuries four days later.

A special investigation team of the Maharashtra Police’s Criminal Investigation Department is probing the murder.

In their application, Pansare’s family members said they are not satisfied with the manner in which the investigating officer is handling the probe.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla, however, said, “The applicant (Pansare’s family) should realise the negative impact such an application will have. This will only scuttle the investigation. Nothing should rebound on the applicant,” the court said.

The investigating agency’s counsel, Ashok Mundargi, told the court it would file its reply to the application by December 19.

The court was hearing petitions filed by the families of Narendra Dabholkar and Pansare seeking court supervision of the probe being carried out by the CID and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune.

On Friday, the Bench was informed by CBI counsel Anil Singh that the agency would require 45 more days to complete its search and recovery operation being carried out at a creek in Thane district. The agency claims the accused had disposed of the weapon used to kill Dabholkar in the creek.

The Bench gave the CBI time to complete the search and recovery operation.