Governor must send a factual report to President, says Maharashtra BJP

Chief Minister is incapable of taking action against Anil Deshmukh, it says.

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Monday said the party will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday to request him to send a factual report to the President regarding the developments following the letter by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of demanding ₹100 crore per month.

“Allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh are extremely serious in nature. These need to be probed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge or by the CBI. The Governor should seek a detailed report from the Chief Minister and send it to the President after verifying it,” said senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Mr. Mungantiwar said as per Mr. Singh’s letter, he had informed the CM’s at his official residence Varsha in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior members of the State Cabinet. “It is seen that the Chief Minister is incapable of taking action against the Minister and the officer. He has not even bothered to issue a statement regarding the allegations.”

Referring to the report sent to the President in September 1980 when the Sharad Pawar-led Progressive Democratic Front government was in power leading to the Centre imposing President’s rule, he said a similar situation exists today. He however said the party is not demanding President’s rule but only a factual report to the President.