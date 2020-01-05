Governor approves allocation of portfolios to Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Sunday.

The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the Governor on Saturday evening, State NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.

The Governor has approved the allocation of portfolios, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members — two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — took oath on November 28.

Mr. Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.

The full portfolio details are as follows:

CM Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - General Administration Department, IT, Law and Judiciary

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (NCP) - Finance and Planning

Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) - Urban Development Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation

Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - Tourism, Environment and Protocol

Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena) - Industries

Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) - Revenue Department

Ashok Chavan (Congress) - Public Works Department

Anil Deshmukh (NCP) - Home

K.C. Padvi (Congress) - Tribal Affairs Department

Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) - Food, civil supplies and consumer protection

Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP) - Labour, Excise departments

Jayant Patil (NCP) - Irrigation Department

Hasan Mushreef (NCP) - Rural Development

Balasaheb Patil (NCP) - Cooperation

Rajesh Tope (NCP) - Public Health Department

Nawab Malik (NCP) - Minority Affairs

Jitendra Awhad (NCP) - Housing

Rajendra Shingne (NCP) - Food & Drugs Administration

Nitin Raut (Congress) - Power

Vijay Vadettiwar (Congress) - OBC ministry, Relief & Rehabilitation, Salt-pan development

Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) - School Education

Yashomati Thakur (Congress) - Women and Children Welfare

Sunil Kedar (Congress) - Animal Husbandry, Dairy development, Youth and Sports

Amit Deshmukh (Congress) - Medical Education and Cultural Affairs

Dhananjay Munde (NCP) - Social Justice

Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) - Higher and Technical Education

Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) - Transport and Parliamentary Affairs

Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) - Agriculture

Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) - Forest

Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) - Water supply and sanitation

Sandipan Bhumre (Shiv Sena) - Employment Guarantee and Horticulture

Aslam Sheikh (Congress) - Textile, Fisheries and Ports

Shankarrao Gadakh (Independent) - Water conservation

Minister of State:

Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena) - Revenue, Rural development, Port, Salt pans

Satej Patil (Congress) - Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, IT, Parliamentary Affairs

Shambhuraje Desai (Shiv Sena) - Home (Rural), Finance, Excise, Skill Development, Marketing

Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Party) - Irrigation, School Education, Women and child Welfare, Labour, OBC Ministry

Dattatraya Bharne (NCP) - PWD, Forest, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, General Administration

Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress) - Cooperation, Agriculture, Social Justice, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Minority Development and Marathi Language Development

Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar (Independent) - Public Health, Medical Education, FDA, Textiles, Water Supply and Sanitation

Sanjay Bansode (NCP) - Environment, MSRDC, Employment Guarantee, Parliamentary Affairs

Prajakt Tanpure (NCP) - Urban Development, Power, Tribal Affairs, Higher and Technical Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management

Aditi Tatkare (NCP) - Tourism, Industries, Protocol,