Governor approves allocation of portfolios to Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Sunday.
The list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers was sent to the Governor on Saturday evening, State NCP chief Jayant Patil earlier said.
The Governor has approved the allocation of portfolios, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.
Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members — two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — took oath on November 28.
Mr. Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.
The full portfolio details are as follows:
CM Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - General Administration Department, IT, Law and Judiciary
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (NCP) - Finance and Planning
Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) - Urban Development Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation
Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena) - Tourism, Environment and Protocol
Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena) - Industries
Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) - Revenue Department
Ashok Chavan (Congress) - Public Works Department
Anil Deshmukh (NCP) - Home
K.C. Padvi (Congress) - Tribal Affairs Department
Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) - Food, civil supplies and consumer protection
Dilip Walse-Patil (NCP) - Labour, Excise departments
Jayant Patil (NCP) - Irrigation Department
Hasan Mushreef (NCP) - Rural Development
Balasaheb Patil (NCP) - Cooperation
Rajesh Tope (NCP) - Public Health Department
Nawab Malik (NCP) - Minority Affairs
Jitendra Awhad (NCP) - Housing
Rajendra Shingne (NCP) - Food & Drugs Administration
Nitin Raut (Congress) - Power
Vijay Vadettiwar (Congress) - OBC ministry, Relief & Rehabilitation, Salt-pan development
Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) - School Education
Yashomati Thakur (Congress) - Women and Children Welfare
Sunil Kedar (Congress) - Animal Husbandry, Dairy development, Youth and Sports
Amit Deshmukh (Congress) - Medical Education and Cultural Affairs
Dhananjay Munde (NCP) - Social Justice
Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) - Higher and Technical Education
Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) - Transport and Parliamentary Affairs
Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) - Agriculture
Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) - Forest
Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) - Water supply and sanitation
Sandipan Bhumre (Shiv Sena) - Employment Guarantee and Horticulture
Aslam Sheikh (Congress) - Textile, Fisheries and Ports
Shankarrao Gadakh (Independent) - Water conservation
Minister of State:
Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena) - Revenue, Rural development, Port, Salt pans
Satej Patil (Congress) - Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, IT, Parliamentary Affairs
Shambhuraje Desai (Shiv Sena) - Home (Rural), Finance, Excise, Skill Development, Marketing
Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Party) - Irrigation, School Education, Women and child Welfare, Labour, OBC Ministry
Dattatraya Bharne (NCP) - PWD, Forest, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, General Administration
Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress) - Cooperation, Agriculture, Social Justice, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Minority Development and Marathi Language Development
Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar (Independent) - Public Health, Medical Education, FDA, Textiles, Water Supply and Sanitation
Sanjay Bansode (NCP) - Environment, MSRDC, Employment Guarantee, Parliamentary Affairs
Prajakt Tanpure (NCP) - Urban Development, Power, Tribal Affairs, Higher and Technical Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management
Aditi Tatkare (NCP) - Tourism, Industries, Protocol,