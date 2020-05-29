Governor announces austerity measures

Mumbai

29 May 2020 01:42 IST

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures.

The Governor’s office said there will not be any new major construction and repairing works at Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works will be continued and completed. Mr. Koshyari has also cancelled the Independence Day reception on August 15 at Raj Bhavan in Pune.

Advertising

Advertising

While there will be no new regular recruitment at Raj Bhavan until further orders, the proposal to purchase a new car has been deferred. The practice of offering gifts and mementos to VVIPs and welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Besides, guest house rooms at Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with vases and flower pots.

Meetings and interactions with vice-chancellors and various officers will be conducted via videoconferencing to avoid expenses on travel.

The Governor’s office said these measures are expected to lead to annual savings of 10% to 15% of the total expenditure. Mr. Koshyari has already contributed his one-month salary and further pledged 30% of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19.