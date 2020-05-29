Mumbai

Governor announces austerity measures

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures.

The Governor’s office said there will not be any new major construction and repairing works at Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works will be continued and completed. Mr. Koshyari has also cancelled the Independence Day reception on August 15 at Raj Bhavan in Pune.

While there will be no new regular recruitment at Raj Bhavan until further orders, the proposal to purchase a new car has been deferred. The practice of offering gifts and mementos to VVIPs and welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Besides, guest house rooms at Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with vases and flower pots.

Meetings and interactions with vice-chancellors and various officers will be conducted via videoconferencing to avoid expenses on travel.

The Governor’s office said these measures are expected to lead to annual savings of 10% to 15% of the total expenditure. Mr. Koshyari has already contributed his one-month salary and further pledged 30% of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 1:43:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/governor-announces-austerity-measures/article31699522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY