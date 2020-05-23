Governor acts on ABVP complaint, pulls up State for cancelling exams

Mumbai

Koshiyari objects to Education Minister’s communication with UGC

A day after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, the latter on Friday sent a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray taking objection to the minister’s communication with the University Grant Commission (UGC) on cancelling final-year exams.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student wing has followed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in visiting Raj Bhavan to complain against the State government. Mr. Koshyari, a former BJP leader and RSS volunteer, reacted quickly after the ABVP demanded his intervention on May 21.

“Not conducting the final year examinations by the universities amounts to breach of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines,” he said, in a letter to the CM.

He even asked Mr. Thackeray to issue suitable instructions to the minister for his “unwarranted intervention,” which, according to him, was in “violation of UGC guidelines and the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universitis Act, 2016.”

The Governor said the minister did not apprise him before recommending the cancellation of final-year examinations to the UGC.

The ABVP is against Mr Samant’s stand of May 17, where he informed the UGC he was not in favour of conducting final-year examinations this year, “considering the pandemic situation in Maharashtra and that the feasibility of conducting the exams of approximately 8 to 10 lakh students across the State and India by maintaining safety protocols seems very challenging.”

The ABVP has opposed the minister on the ground that awarding degrees without examinations raises questions over the quality of degrees, universities and education in general.

Mr. Koshyari, in his letter, too said it is not “ethical or appropriate” to award degrees to final-year students without conducting their examinations, which is a violation of the Universities Act.

The Governor also said that when students received degrees without appearing for examinations, it would have an adverse impact on their higher studies, gradation and employability.

The Governor said the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemption from the lockdown to State Education Boards, Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian Certificate of secondary education to conduct Standard X and XII exams.

He also said the UGC has issued guidelines on lockdown measures covering important dimensions related to examinations, academic calendar and so on, for adoption by universities.

Reacting to Mr Koshyari’s letter, Mr Samant said that the governor has misunderstood his letter to the UGC. “I have barely conveyed my opinion to the UGC to which I have received no reply yet. We as a government are committed to protect the future of our students. I will personally speak with the Governor to solve the confusion,” he said.