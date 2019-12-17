Government to find a way to merge PMC, MSC banks

The Maharashtra government has said it will continue to attempt a merger of the fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank. Senior officials said they are verifying if the two financial institutions have different registrations, and if so, whether there is a way around it, a senior official said.

The proposal to merge the PMC and MSC banks has come under a cloud following reports that their registrations are different: while the PMC Bank is a multi-state co-operative bank, the MSC Bank’s functioning is restricted to the State.

Urban co-operative banks are registered as cooperative societies under the State Cooperative Societies Act or the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act of 2002. MSC, operating only in Maharashtra, is registered with the State’s Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Banks like PMC, that operate in multiple States, are registered by the Central Registrar of Co-operative Societies.

The Reserve Bank of India also has an oversight on the operations of co-operative banks.

The merger was first hinted at by Maharastra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil last week. That the two banks have different registration was also discussed in the meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and troubled depositors of the bank last week.

“The lenders and depositors have no problem with the proposed merger. They just want their money back. However, they pointed out that the registration of the two banks is different. We will continue to work around it if that is the case,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Last week, Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil had said the government would suggest take the merger proposal to the Reserve Bank of India. The minister had said the government is confident of pulling off a merger through the RBI after having gone through the MSC balance sheet, which appears to be healthy.

The government, he said, will approach the RBI at the earliest, he said. “I have spoken to the MSC Bank directors and chairman and have asked them to consider a merger with PMC. If required, the State government will recommend this to the RBI.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the government for not being able to keep its word and for making ‘false’ promises. “Minister Jayant Patil has withdrawn the announcement of the PMC Bank merger with MSC Bank. We request the Thackeray sarkar to avoid such stunts,” said Vice-President, BJP Maharashtra, Kirit Somaiya. On Sunday, PMC Bank depositors met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Thackeray assured them that the government will do everything in its power to give them relief.