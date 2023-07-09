Government is taking all efforts to free Gadchiroli of Naxalite violence: Eknath Shinde

July 09, 2023 02:30 am | Updated July 08, 2023 10:51 pm IST - Mumbai

“The government is taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. Newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present at the event.

Mr. Shinde was talking at an event related to the ‘Shaasan Aplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) initiative in the presence of both Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Pawar. “Around 6.70 lakh of the 11-lakh population of the district were registered beneficiaries of the programme,” Mr. Shinde said, asserting that his government would reach out to every single person to bring about welfare. “Beneficiaries have received tractors, harvesters, cycles, godowns and caste certificates under the ‘Shaasan Aplya Dari’ scheme. There is focus on women’s empowerment,” he said.

“A steel plant is being set up in Gadchiroli has provided direct and indirect employment to 4,000 persons and 20,000 more jobs will be created once a proposed second steel plant comes up. Naxalite activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the State government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence,” Mr Shinde said.

The State Government on May 13 launched the scheme to so that citizens could avail the benefits of all the schemes at their doortsteps.

“The induction of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM will speed up the development of Maharashtra,” Mr. Shinde said.

On July 2, Mr. Ajit Pawar broke away from the party along with eight other MLAs.

“An important, senior leader in the government is taking responsibility for Gadchiroli. First R. R. Patil, then Eknath Shinde and now [Devendra] Fadnavis are the Guardian Ministers. The only objective is that Naxalism should be eradicated through development here. The NCP has participated in BJP-Shiv Sena government. We have gone into government only for development. No matter what anyone says, we are here for development,” Mr. Pawar said, speaking at the event and explaining his reason for joining the government.

