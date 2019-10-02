Govandi man attempts suicide at police station

A 44-year-old man attempted suicide on the premises of Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi on Tuesday. His family alleged that he took the extreme step after the police refused to register his complaint.

The man has been identified as Rizwan Jamadar, a resident of Bainganwadi in Govandi. According to the Shivaji Nagar police, Mr. Jamadar tried ending his life in the police station compound around 2 p.m.. On-duty personnel took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he is being treated.

Mr. Jamadar’s family members said he works at an autorickshaw parking stand and had got into a brawl with some local goons a few days ago, who threatened to kill him. He subsequently went to Shivaji Nagar police station to file a complaint against them.

“My brother repeatedly went to the police station for five days but the police would not register his complaint. During one such visit, the police called the thugs to the station and tried to settle the matter. However, he kept getting death threats,” Mr. Jamadar's brother Zubaid told The Hindu.

He said Mr. Jamadar intended to go to the police station and commit suicide with his entire family on Tuesday if his pleas were not heard, but his relatives managed to dissuade him, after which he went alone.

“He later sent a text message to several family members and friends that he was going to kill himself, after which he attempted suicide,” Mr. Zubaid said, adding he is now conscious but keeps refusing medical care as he is very disturbed by the police apathy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena, however, refuted the allegations. “No such facts have come to light in our inquiries so far. We are probing the incident.”