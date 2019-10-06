Gossip toilets: a behavioural nudge

For 43-year-old Sunanda Pardhi, answering nature’s call every morning was a time for chit-chat and exchanging gossip. At 5.30 a.m. every day, before the sun rose over Bahadarpur village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, she would walk to an open field about a kilometre away from her house with other women, discussing everything about their lives. When a community toilet with doors was built in the village, Ms. Pardhi could not get herself to use it. “There was no scope for my daily gup shup,” she says.

A social organisation tackled this problem with a unique solution. They built gappa sandas or gossip toilets with a design that allowed women to chat and yet be in a private space. Today, after over a decade, women from Bahadarpur are willing to miss out on the gossip, but refuse to step out for defecation.

The gossip toilet is a cylindrical structure with eight Indian style squat pots separated by walls on the sides but without doors.

“From nagging in-laws to troubling neighbours, we discuss everything under the sun. Now, the chit-chat happens in the gappa sandas,” says Ms. Pardhi, a mother of three, who earns her living by working as a farm labourer along with her husband. Her two collegegoing daughters also use the gappa sandas, but men in her house continue to defecate in the open. She says, “The community toilets are far from our house. So, my husband and son have to go out in the open.”

The gossip toilet is a cylindrical structure with eight Indian style squat pots separated by walls on the sides but without doors. A borewell in the centre provides water. But in the water-scarce region, only three of four such toilets that were built became functional. One failed due to the lack of water source to the borewell.

Stinking village

“In 2009, we organised the first gram sabha [village meeting] to discuss the pertinent problems in Bahadarpur. The financial crunch was a major issue for all villagers. Another thing that came out of the meeting was the problem of open defecation,” said Nileema Mishra, founder of Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan (BNGVN), which built the gossip toilets with funds from Rotary Foundation.

Magsaysay award winner Nileema Mishra along with the women participants of Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan (BNGVN) at their Bahadarpur office in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Nileema works to empower villages to have the capacity to provide means to livelihood and have a self-sustaining ecosystem. She empowers villages by providing opportunities for people to live with dignity. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Born in Bahadarpur, Ms. Mishra, a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, said local newspapers had labelled her village “most dirty and stinky”. While open defecation was practised in other villages too, Bahadarpur would be in the limelight because the fields where villagers relieved themselves were close to the main road. It would be worse during monsoon when rainwater brought dirt back into the village.

Readymade garments kept on a rack at a workshop conducted by Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan. Magsaysay award winner Nileema Mishra helps the village women produce garments at their Bahadarpur office in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Ms. Mishra clubbed the two main issues and came up with a solution. “People needed financial help. We said we will offer small, low-interest loans but to only those who have their own toilets will be eligible,” said Ms. Mishra. She supported those who didn’t have funds to build the toilets and began inquiring why the community toilet was underused, especially by women.

“We learnt that women were habituated to their interactions during the morning ablutions. Thus, many of them ditched the toilet with closed doors to catch up with friends in the open fields,” said Ms. Mishra. This revelation eventually gave birth to the gossip toilets that became functional from April 2010.

Change in habits

It took some time for women to get used to the gossip toilets. Some of them felt too exposed because they could see each other, while some feared that anyone could walk into the enclosed space. However, gradually most women began taking pride in not defecating in the open and started valuing the private space.

“Imagine standing up twice or thrice while you are in the middle of attending nature’s call. Every time a motorcyclist or a walking stranger came too close, we would stand up straight and then squat back. Drunkards often came closer knowingly to harass the women. It was like a battle,” said 34-year-old Ratna Chaudhary, who has been living in Bahadarpur since her marriage in 2001.

The mother of four had grown up in a house in Dhule that had a toilet. Barely 17 when she came to her husband’s house, it came as a shock to her that she would have to defecate in the open. “For the first few days, I could not eat after coming back home. But as days passed, I accepted it as fate and even got used to it,” said Ms. Chaudhary, who eventually found it difficult to use the closed-door community toilet. The gappa sandas, said Ms. Chaudhary, restored her dignity.

“Sanitation and basic hygiene is important not only for women but everyone,” she said, adding that they built their own toilet soon after. While her husband is a farmer, Ms. Chaudhary has joined the BNGVN’s self-help group that markets kurtas stitched by other women like her.

Thirty-five-year-old Jyoti More has a similar story. A graduate in Arts, Ms. More always had access to a toilet at her parents’ house. This changed after marriage when she came to Bahadarpur in 2002.

The women participants of Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan show a quilt produced by the village women. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

“Initially, I would avoid going to the open field until it became unbearable after two days. It didn’t take time for me to realise that I had to get used to it,” said Ms. More, who looks after the policy implementation at BNGVN. She feels that bringing a stop to open defecation brought a wave of empowerment for women in the village.

“Women are stepping out to work. They go to the bank to deposit their savings. Back home, our word has more value. But it all starts with having the basic hygiene in place,” she said.

A tough battle

Sanitation experts have always emphasised on the importance of behavioural change in tackling the problem of open defecation. “The gossip toilets triggered that behavioural change to a certain extent. But even today, there are a few women who fear using the gappa sandas, especially at night and prefer going to the open field,” said Ms. Mishra. She believes that the battle will be won when every single person in the village gives up open defecation.

Women participants of Bhagini Nivedita Gramin Vigyan Niketan make readymade garments. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Of the 579 households in Bahadarpur, 116 are yet to get their own toilets. Most men continue to defecate in the open. But with the newer generation stepping in, there is a growing demand to have a toilet in each household. “We are implementing all our changes through women. We hope they can spearhead a transition,” said Ms. Mishra.