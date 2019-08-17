Gorai to get ₹25-crore mangrove garden

In an attempt to provide ecological protection to the mangrove forest in Gorai, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone of a mangrove garden in the area, scheduled to be built before Diwali 2021 at a cost of ₹25 crore. This will be the first-of-its kind project in Maharashtra.

List of objectives

The project has a variety of goals, such as restoring the mangrove ecosystem, spreading awareness of mangrove and coastal biodiversity, generating livelihood opportunities, all of which will strengthen the bond between Mumbaikars and mangrove forests. The park area will be spread across eight hectares.

Mr. Gadkari said that environment preservation is of the highest importance, and the initiative is aimed at tackling climatic and environmental problems. He said, “The mangrove project addresses these problems and provides an ideal solution. The country needs to work towards a cleaner future by developing cities through the method of solid and liquid waste management, which can be transformed into wealth management. I hope to see Mumbai’s shoreline to be as pure and pristine as that of Mauritius.”

Vinod Tawde, local MLA and State Minister for Higher and Technical Education said, “Mangroves will aid mitigating the risk of tsunamis.”

In Mumbai, he said, a creek becomes a harbour for the city’s waste but in Kerala, a highly developed tourist destination, it takes the form of backwaters. “The Gorai region serves as an ideal spot to sustainably develop that kind of backwaters,” he said.

The project has been sanctioned by the Bombay High Court, the Forest Conservation Act (1980) and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. The park will include a nature information centre along with pathways through the garden for tourists to explore the elements of biodiversity closely. Facilities for birdwatching and kayaking will also be available at the garden.