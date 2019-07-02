Good Samaritans open their doors and hearts

This year again, kind-hearted residents of the city have thrown open their houses to Mumbaikars stranded in the torrential downpour.

On Monday, the rains began in the early hours and continued to pound the city till late evening. The high tide made matters worse during the day. While commuters struggled to navigate the flooded roads, many took to social media offering assistance.

Mehul Gohil, a resident of Vile Parle, tweeted that anyone stuck in the area could reach out to him and stay at his house till the rains subsided. His tweet prompted like-minded residents to offer commuters shelter from the rains. Mr. Gohil puts out messages every year to help citizens and animals caught in the rains.

Turning point

On coming up with the idea of rain hosting, Mr. Gohil said, “During the 2005 Mumbai floods, I got stuck on the road with my bike. I was neck-deep in water trying to find a way to wade through. That was the moment I recognised the extent of the problems faced by citizens face and made a decision to help others. That day, I offered my garage to a man whose car was stuck in the water. He stayed at my place overnight and was extremely grateful for my help. Since then, I have been volunteering as a rain host.”

A group of cricket enthusiasts, identifying themselves as ‘North Stand Gang-Wankhede’, said residents caught in the rain could contact them and they would relay their message to the authorities concerned. Jignesh Kumar Vadaviya, another resident, asked people to join his group chat on Telegram, a messaging app, where fellow commuters could update each other about the disrupted train schedules. Meanwhile, restaurateur Mihir Bijur said tea and biscuits would be ‘on the house’ for citizens who sought shelter at his retro bar Door No. 1 in Bandra.

Open invitation: Mihir Bijur welcomes stranded commuters to have tea and biscuits at his restaurant in Bandra.

Many social media users warned others against believing updates on the rain put out by agencies other than the government’s official accounts. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also put out a comprehensive list of citizens, ‘rain dosts’, from each ward who could be contacted for help.

Anvita Nath, a rain dost who was tagged by the BMC, said citizens become heroes and channelled their ‘Mumbai spirit’ because they had no other choice. She tweeted, “Offering to host people in desperate situations is something we do on our own accord. We shouldn’t be burdened by this patronizing ‘rain dost’ plan. It is the BMC’s job to create and maintain better infrastructure.” On being recognised by the BMC as a ‘rain dost’, Mr. Gohil said that he was pleasantly surprised. He also echoed Ms. Nath’s views and said while they were willing to host fellow citizens at their homes, the BMC needs to take stringent actions to tackle waterlogging during the rains.