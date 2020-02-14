Good response to The Hindu Young World painting contest

The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last week witnessed a strong participation of over 500 budding young artists from schools across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Students were given the topics on the spot and top three paintings each in the junior and senior categories and seven consolation winners were selected by three eminent judges. The judges for the occasion were professor M.K. Wanzari, head of department, department of sculpture and modelling, and professor Shardul S. Kadam, department of drawing and painting, from Sir JJ School of Art; and Tejaswini Prabhakar, proprietor, Sanskriti Arts.

And the winners are

Arnav Manoj of Pawar Public School, Kandivali, won the first prize in the junior category while Dishaa Diwakar Poojary of Swami Vivekanand English High School, Sindhi Society, Chembur, and Keya Patel from Vibgyor High School, Kharghar, bagged the second and the third prizes respectively.

Among seniors, Swarangi Rasam from St. Paul’s Convent High School, Dadar, emerged the winner and the second and third prizes were bagged by Hardik Dhondse of The Blossoms Sunderbai Thackersey English High School, New Marine Lines, and Aman Shaikh from Powai English High School respectively.

Seven consolation prizes were also given out in both the categories.

The prizes were presented by chief guest Anand Kumar, deputy general manager, Central Bank of India, and N. Vaidyanathan, general manager, The Hindu Group of Publications.

The winners were given merit certificates, trophies and gift hampers. All participants were given participation certificates and goodie bags. Mr. Vaidyanathan briefed the audience in school products and the journey of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition, which is being conducted across India.

The associate sponsor for the event was Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, while Central Bank of India was the banking partner. FeviCreate and BSE were the gifting partner and exchange partner respectively.