Gold smuggling racket busted at Mumbai Airport, 8 arrested

Mumbai Airport Commissionerate (Zone-III) has seized 7.46 Kilograms of gold valued at ₹5.11 crore from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport. Eight individuals, including two passengers and six airport contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with smuggling gold, officials said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

In the first case, the Customs officials intercepted three passengers travelling, one from Dubai and two from Madagascar. During the search, the officials found them carrying 4.655 kg of 24-karat gold in the form of jewellery, key rings, keychains, keys, and kadas (bracelets), valued at ₹3.183 crore. All items were rhodium polished and concealed on the bodies and clothes of the passengers.

In another case, Customs officials found that two contractual staff members from the departure area, who have been smuggling 2.81 kg of 24-karat gold dust worth ₹1.93 crore in seven pouches of wax, concealed in their undergarments and pant pockets. Both the accused were arrested and later conceded to smuggling gold with the help of transit passengers. The confessions led to the arrest of four other airport contract workers involved with the network, the Customs officials said.

