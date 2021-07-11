Gokul to hike milk prices in Maharashtra from today

Increase not applicable to Kolhapur, Sangli, Konkan division

The Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, which owns Gokul, the largest-selling milk brand in Maharashtra, on Saturday announced a hike in prices in the State, except in Kolhapur, Sangli and Konkan, from Sunday.

Minister of State for Home and Kolhapur district Guardian Minister Satej Patil said, “As promised during the election of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, we have decided to increase the procurement price by ₹2 for buffalo milk and ₹1 for cow milk. We collect 12 lakh litres of milk every day across the State, so the decision will benefit farmers. Except for Kolhapur, Sangli and Konkan division, there will be a hike in the selling price of milk.”

Gokul is also aiming to increase the daily collection of milk to 20 lakh litres from the current eight lakh litres. “The collection will be increased by two lakh litres every year to achieve this target,” said Mr. Patil, who is also the head of the Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union.

The decisions taken by the new board, formed after the election, included signing a memorandum of understanding with State milk marketing agency, Mahanand for sale in Mumbai.

This would reduce packing expenditure and save ₹18.80 lakh per year, the minister said, adding that overall, with slashing of various expenses, ₹13 crore would be saved annually.

“Gokul has also set up a captive plant which will start generating medical oxygen, needed for the treatment of coronavirus patients, from July 25,” Mr. Patil said.

It is giving financial aid of up to ₹1,000 crore to farmers to purchase buffaloes of Murha, Jafarabadi and Pandharpuri breeds which produce more milk, he added.

“This decision to hike milk prices is due to an increase in the milk procurement price by ₹2 and ₹1 for buffalo and cow milk, respectively,” Mr. Patil said.