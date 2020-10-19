Gokul enters UHT treated Tetra Pak milk segment

Product priced at ₹64 a litre in Mumbai

Gokul, a packed milk and its derivative brand, has forayed into the Ultra High Temperature treated Tetra Pak milk segment under the brand ‘Gokul Select’ to capitalise on the demand for the product since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

With an annual turnover of ₹2,500 crore and presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, Gokul has introduced the new product with a six months’ shelf life in Mumbai at ₹64 a litre.

It has lined up plans to enter Pune, Delhi NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Northeast India, Goa and the rest of Maharashtra, where fresh milk supply is a challenge.

“Mumbai has a huge cosmopolitan population with buying behaviour shifting towards Tetra Pak milk due to high shelf life. It is easy to use and gives customers the opportunity to stock the product for monthly supply,” said Ravindra Apte, chairman, Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd, the producer of Gokul brand Tetra Pak milk. “This pattern has seen a huge jump during COVID-19 and lockdown while following social distancing norms.”

Gokul will use its existing dealers and retailers for distribution of Tetra Pak milk. It plans to boost sales through online and modern trade channels, he said.

“In U.S. and Europe, the use of fresh milk is low and Tetra Pak milk consumption is very high. India is moving in the same direction steadily. During the nationwide lockdown, consumption of Tetra Pak milk has gone up significantly in India and we are sure that Gokul Select will do well,” Mr. Apte said.