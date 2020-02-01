Godse’s ideology still alive: Maharashtra Minister

The ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, is still alive, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday, a day after one person fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, in which a student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured.

Mr. Malik, who is also the NCP’s chief spokesperson, said the incident occurred a few days after BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday egged on participants of an election rally in Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that “traitors should be shot”.

Alleging that such remarks by BJP leaders were vitiating the atmosphere in the country, the Minority Affairs Minister also called for a probe into the Jamia episode and into the source of the weapon and whether the man was trained to use it.

“The (Delhi) incident took place on the same day when Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated (on January 30, 1948). This means the ideology of Godse is still alive and being encouraged,” Mr. Malik said.