Godrej unveils programme to measure safety of homes

Godrej Locks, a business arm of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, announced a free home safety assessment programme through which citizens can measure the safety of their homes.

This initiative, launched on home safety day on Friday, will allow citizens to take precautionary measures to address any loopholes in home safety. They can avail this free service anywhere in India by visiting www.hargharsurakshit.com, a newly launched website for the campaign.

Last year the company had unveiled #HarGharSurakshit, India’s biggest public awareness campaign to make citizens home-safety conscious. This year Godrej Locks has adopted the #AgentOfSafety theme to drive positive behavioural change towards home safety.

Commenting on the initiative Shyam Motwani, executive vice president & business head, Godrej Locks, said, “Every three minutes, one home safety breach like robbery, theft or burglary is taking place in India. This is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate action by all. Being India’s most trusted locking solutions brand, Godrej Locks embarked on #HarGharSurakshit to make people home safety conscious.”

He went on to add “After one year we want to bring about a behavioural change and inspire people to be agents of safety themselves. To ensure the success of #HarGharSurakshit, we have invested ₹44 crore so far out of a ₹100 crore investment committed for a three-year period. We want to see a positive change in people’s outlook for their safety at homes.”

In India, home safety remains a major issue. As per the National Crime Records Bureau, 2,44,119 cases of robbery, theft, burglary, dacoity and more took place in residential premises in 2017. There is a 10.53% increase in home safety incidents in 2017 compared to 2016 which is worrisome, the company said.