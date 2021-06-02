Godrej, Adani among nine bidders shortlisted for CSMT redevelopment

Mumbai

02 June 2021 01:08 IST

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) has shortlisted nine bidders of the 10 applicants who had submitted quotations for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai.

The nine bidders are Godrej Properties Ltd., Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte Ltd., Adani Railways Transport Ltd., Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., GMR Enterprises Private Ltd., Moribus Holdings Pte Ltd., and BIF IV Infrastructure Holding DIFC Pvt. Ltd..

“The CSMT railway station redevelopment is one of our most ambitious projects and we are committed to transforming it into a state-of-the-art transport hub,” S.K. Lohia, managing director and CEO, IRSDC, said.

The applications were evaluated in accordance with their financial capacity that is a minimum net worth of ₹821 crore.

A request for proposal (RFP) would soon be called from the shortlisted applicants, Mr. Lohia said, adding that the selected bidder at the RFP stage would take up the redevelopment project.

For providing better services and amenities, the railway station will be licensed to the concessionaire for 60 years and passengers will have to pay pre-determined user charges as is the practice at airports.

The winning bidder will have a long-term lease rights for real estate of up to 99 years for residential or mix-use format and 60 years for non-residential format. Up to 2.54 lakh square metres of built-up area is permitted for commercial development.

The redevelopment cost of the railway station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency is ₹1,642 crore. The investment opportunity for redevelopment is on the DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis.

While AECOM is the technical consultant, Knight Frank is the financial and transaction consultant of this project.

To facilitate the redevelopment of CSMT and other railway stations in Mumbai metropolis, it has been approved to have a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

IRSDC had invited request for quotation (RFQ) in August 2020 and on January 15, it opened the RFQ applications from 10 developers of which nine have been shortlisted for the next round.