Godman held for duping woman

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit II has arrested a godman who allegedly duped a 26-year-old woman of ₹4.57 lakh by promising to use black magic to bring back her estranged boyfriend.

Wasim Khan alias Baba Kabir Khan Bangali (33) was arrested from his flat in Mira Road after a team led by senior police inspector Giridhar Gore obtained information about his Google Pay account, his bank account details and his KYC details.

The team traced the accused’s mobile number and obtained the call data record. The team learnt that the accused hailed from Lisali Road in Meerut, but lived in Mira Road. “We are finding out if there are other people who were cheated in a similar way,” Mr. Gore said.