Godman dupes woman of ₹4.57 lakh by promising to bring back estranged boyfriend

He threatened to cast a curse on her if she didn’t pay up

The Kharghar police are on the lookout for a godman who cheated a software engineer of ₹4.57 lakh by promising to use ‘black magic’ to bring back her estranged boyfriend. The woman broke up with her boyfriend in January after a relationship of three years.

While travelling in a local train in March, the complainant noticed an advertisement with the contact number of Baba Kabir Khan, who offered advice to mend personal relationships. She dialled the number and told the godman that she was depressed after her boyfriend left her. The godman sought ₹37,000 to purchase materials to offer a prayer at a dargah in Meerut. When the boyfriend failed to return, the woman called the godman again. He then demanded more money to perform an animal sacrifice.

Over the next few months, the godman kept demanding money to perform special rituals to make sure that the couple patch up and their families are united. The complainant continued to transfer money through Google Pay. Her suspicions arose when she learnt that the payee’s name was Wasim Rahees Khan. She filed a written complaint with the Navi Mumbai police in May and an FIR was registered in July.

When the godman learnt that the woman had lodged a complaint, he threatened to involve her in an accident using black magic. He also tried to convince her that his black magic would eventually pay off and work its charm on her boyfriend. The godman warned that he would cast a curse on her if she refused to pay him more money.

“The accused has claimed to be in Rajasthan, but we suspect him to be in Mumbai itself. We are hunting for him,” an officer at Kharghar police station said.

The godman has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.