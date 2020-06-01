GoAir travellers fret over cancellations

Mumbai

01 June 2020 03:08 IST

Many take to social media after repeated web check-in attempts fail

Passengers flying on GoAir said on Sunday that they realised their flights were cancelled only when they tried to complete their web check-ins, as mandated by the government.

Several passengers of the airline, which is set to resume flights on Monday, took to social media after they failed to check-in online after several attempts.

Advertising

Advertising

Bharat Khattar, who has a Pune-Delhi ticket for June 1, said he had been struggling since Saturday. “I am unable to web check-in for my flight. I have no clue what is going on. There is no response from the customer care number,” he said.

Mayank Kumar, who had booked a Delhi-Mumbai flight, and whose cancellation he learnt about on Sunday, hours after struggling with the web check-in, tweeted, “They are saying that they will not return the money in credit shell and only option exists is of rescheduling for which they will charge Rs. 3,000.”

The airline, owned by the Wadia group, gave a standard response to the social media complaints, which said, “We will be commencing domestic flight operations in a phased manner and are looking forward to welcoming you on board soon. We request you to stay tuned to our website for further updates regarding this.”

The head of a leading online travel website said that in many cases, the airline was not informing about cancellations till the last day. “And then for refunds also, there is no proactive communication to customers and even if it cancels, it is talking about credit shell which is a non-starter for a customer,” the official said.

Airline sources said given that only one-third of the approved summer schedule flights were allowed and certain airports like Mumbai had a cap of 25 imposed by the State government, the challenges had increased.

A statement from the airline on sectors it would be operating flights in a curtailed manner from June 1 is awaited.

GoAir, unlike other Indian carriers, did not resume operations on May 25. In a statement, the airline had on May 23 said that it awaited clarity on the readiness of the respective States and their airports on acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective States.

Web check-in has been made compulsory by the Ministry of Civil Aviation since it will aid physical distancing at airports. This is among the requirements for air passengers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.