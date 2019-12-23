Mumbai

GoAir flight turns back after glitch

more-in

An Airbus 320 Neo operated by GoAir did an air turn back to the city due to a technical glitch on Sunday evening. An airline spokesperson said the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight G8-2506 landed safely in Mumbai after turning back.

“The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team. Alternate flight arrangements are being explored to accommodate passengers to their destination. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the spokesperson said. Swedish flight tracking website Flightradar24 later said the aircraft had operated and landed in Chandigarh at 9.52 p.m.

The website also said the same aircraft was scheduled to operate as a Nagpur-Mumbai flight on Saturday, which had been cancelled. Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, Rais Shaikh, who was to have flown the sector with 20 other MLAs returning to Mumbai after the winter session of the Assembly, had expressed disappointment on social media over the sudden cancellation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
air transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 1:31:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/goair-flight-turns-back-after-glitch/article30375466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY