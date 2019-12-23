GoAir flight turns back after glitch

An Airbus 320 Neo operated by GoAir did an air turn back to the city due to a technical glitch on Sunday evening. An airline spokesperson said the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight G8-2506 landed safely in Mumbai after turning back.

“The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team. Alternate flight arrangements are being explored to accommodate passengers to their destination. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the spokesperson said. Swedish flight tracking website Flightradar24 later said the aircraft had operated and landed in Chandigarh at 9.52 p.m.

The website also said the same aircraft was scheduled to operate as a Nagpur-Mumbai flight on Saturday, which had been cancelled. Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, Rais Shaikh, who was to have flown the sector with 20 other MLAs returning to Mumbai after the winter session of the Assembly, had expressed disappointment on social media over the sudden cancellation.