GoAir changes decision; terminated pilot now suspended

08 June 2020 04:37 IST

Imposter created objectionable social media posts, alleges pilot

Three days after terminating a trainee pilot for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct, GoAir on June 7 changed its decision to suspending him.

The decision came in the wake of the trainee pilot Asif Khan approaching the Saki Naka police with a complaint that someone had impersonated him to post objectionable comments on Twitter.

"The trainee pilot is suspended subjected to cyber crime cell investigation," an airline spokesperson said.

On June 4, GoAir terminated the trainee pilots employment for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct.

Following the backlash on social media, GoAir verified the details of his posts. In a statement, GoAir said it had a zero tolerance policy and it was mandatory for all to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

However in a letter dated June 4, Asif Khan said that an impostor had created a Twitter account and YouTube video, that has since been taken down. "The video was put out on a YouTube channel by the name Buzzing Trends Official, who stole all my pictures from my Facebook account and put it in his video with the intention of maligning my name and that of GoAir and thus jeopardise my career," he said.

Mr. Khan also released the letter on Twitter and demanded action against the imposter