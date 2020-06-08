Mumbai

GoAir changes decision; terminated pilot now suspended

Imposter created objectionable social media posts, alleges pilot

Three days after terminating a trainee pilot for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct, GoAir on June 7 changed its decision to suspending him.

The decision came in the wake of the trainee pilot Asif Khan approaching the Saki Naka police with a complaint that someone had impersonated him to post objectionable comments on Twitter.

"The trainee pilot is suspended subjected to cyber crime cell investigation," an airline spokesperson said.

On June 4, GoAir terminated the trainee pilots employment for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct.

Following the backlash on social media, GoAir verified the details of his posts. In a statement, GoAir said it had a zero tolerance policy and it was mandatory for all to comply with the company's employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

However in a letter dated June 4, Asif Khan said that an impostor had created a Twitter account and YouTube video, that has since been taken down. "The video was put out on a YouTube channel by the name Buzzing Trends Official, who stole all my pictures from my Facebook account and put it in his video with the intention of maligning my name and that of GoAir and thus jeopardise my career," he said.

Mr. Khan also released the letter on Twitter and demanded action against the imposter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 4:41:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/goair-changes-decision-terminated-pilot-now-suspended/article31775833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY