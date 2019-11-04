GoAir asked to pay customer over ₹98,000 as compensation

The district consumer disputes redressal forum held air carrier GoAir guilty and responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice rendered to a man and directed it to pay him ₹50,000 with 9% interest since May 2014.

Jayesh Pandya filed a complaint against the airline for cancelling flight tickets of 25 guests, who were to attend his daughter’s wedding. He demanded a refund of the ticket booking amount, the differential cost of booking that he had to pay to other airlines owing to cancellation of tickets, and additional compensation.

On May 9, 2014, Mr. Pandya had booked tickets for 25 people on the Ahemdabad-Mumbai flight and paid ₹50,000 for it. The flight was on February 17, 2015, and he made arrangements for puja and other ceremonies for marriage accordingly.

Mr. Pandya said on January 21, 2015, he made inquiries with the airline and was informed that the flight was cancelled and given no reasons for it. The airline suggested alternative bookings, but they did not suit Mr. Pandya. Hence, he was forced to book fresh tickets on Vistara for the passengers and had to pay ₹ 88,816, and a premium of ₹1,500 per ticket, compared to ₹2,000 charged by GoAir.

Mr. Pandya wrote to the airline twice — on February 3 and 26, 2015 — to reimburse the actual expenses that he had to incur for making alternative travel arrangements, along with compensation for the hardship caused to him.

GoAir offered to issue a credit voucher of ₹3,000 as a goodwill gesture, and also informed Mr. Pandya that the refund of ₹50,000 had been initiated. However, Mr. Pandya never received the refund.

Mr. Pandya also made an RTI plea to the Director General of Civil Aviation, seeking information on flight G8 370 operations. He asked if there had been any change in the flight’s schedule on the said date, and was informed that there was none.

A bench of president G.K. Rathod and members R.B. Ciliveri and Preethi Chamikutty held, “Go Airlines is guilty and responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice rendered to Mr. Pandya. The airline is directed to pay ₹50,000 along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from May 9, 2014.” The forum also directed the airline to pay Mr. Pandya ₹38,816, the excess amount paid to Vistara for fresh bookings, and an additional ₹10,000 towards compensation.