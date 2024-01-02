ADVERTISEMENT

Global planner, designer for Dharavi redevelopment project

January 02, 2024 01:57 am | Updated January 01, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited, a joint venture with Mumbai’s slum rehabilitation authority, is partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold

The Hindu Bureau

Aerial view of Dharavi. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Industrialist Gautam Adani’s ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) a joint venture with Mumbai’s slum rehabilitation authority, is partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold.

Hafeez Contractor is known for social housing and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Mumbai; Sasaki is an interdisciplinary design firm from the U.S.; and Buro Happold is an international consultancy firm from the U.K., both known for urban planning and infrastructure engineering, said a DRPPL spokesperson on Monday.

Also read | Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project refutes Congress’s allegations of favouritism

He said, “Our goal is to elevate the quality of life of the residents of Dharavi while nurturing the essence of its vibrant culture. With a commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and community engagement, we approach this pivotal endeavour with world-class excellence. We have also roped in the Singapore Housing Development Board, known for constructing world-class integrated infrastructure.”

