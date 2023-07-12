Give details on appointment of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt.

July 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on July 12 asked the Maharashtra government to submit details on the appointment of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPO) in the State.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition mentioning issues related to child marriages in Maharashtra and the apparent non-implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA). It sought framing and implementation of rules for the PCMA.

Government pleader P.P. Kakade told the court that rules under the PCMA were framed and notified on October 21, 2022.

The court then directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit on how many CMPOs had been appointed and whether the number was sufficient or did the State require more officers.

The court said that under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, a CMPO was to provide regular updates on child marriages prevented or reported. The court asked whether any disciplinary action was taken against the CMPO who failed to discharge his duty.

The Bench directed the State government to file the affidavit before August 2.