Ghatkopar residents in dock for musical party

Breaking the law: Residents of Kukreja Palace at the party on Monday.

Mumbai

20 May 2020 00:22 IST

Two held; 30 residents attended event

The Pant Nagar police on Tuesday arrested two residents of a housing society in Ghatkopar for organising a musical party in violation of lockdown rules.

Some residents of the building, where a BJP MLA Prakash Mehta also resides, had put up pictures of the party on social media.

The police said the party was held on the premises of Kukreja Palace on Vallabh lane in Ghatkopar (East) on Monday. “We were able to locate the members as the location was tagged in a post put up by one of the attendees on Instagram.” senior police inspector Suhas Kamble said. He said an FIR was filed on Monday evening after pictures and videos of people eating and mingling without masks went viral

“Around 30 people had gathered for the party, where samosas were served to guests. No masks were worn and social distancing was not followed. In one of the clips, some people can be seen playing the guitar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

The police have arrested Rahul Sanghvi, the chairman of the society, and Jethalal Dedhia, who organised the party. They have been booked for disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

The duo was later released on bail. Other attendees have been booked as well, officers said.