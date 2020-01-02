Ghatkopar residents come back to burgled houses

Several residents of Sainath Nagar in Ghatkopar were in for a rude shock after celebrating New Year’s Eve, as they returned to find their houses burgled on Wednesday morning. While the police have only received five complaints so far, residents said at least 11 houses have been targeted.

According to the residents, the burglaries were committed some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., while most of them were out to ring in the new year. A preliminary estimate by the police places the value of stolen articles at ₹30,000.

Pooja Sawant, a resident, said she had gone to her native place for the occasion and returned to see that the lock to her main door was broken. “The thieves could only break the main door’s lock, but were unable to enter my house as I had also put locks on the doors of all the rooms,” she said.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “The thieves broke into my house and decamped with ₹10,000 in cash and a mobile phone. We have requested the police officials to trace the location of the phone, but it has been switched off since morning.”

The police said the precision with which all the burglaries were executed indicates prior planning and reconnaissance. “We suspect that some sophisticated tools were used to break into the houses, as no one in the locality seems to have heard anything. The thieves seem to have been either watching the area for some time or had help from someone from the locality, as they knew exactly which houses would be unoccupied,” an officer with the Ghatkopar police station said.

Shiraz Ahmed, who runs a laundry in the area, said, “The area was very lively till 2 a.m. as everyone was celebrating New Year’s Eve and bursting crackers. The burglars definitely struck between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.”

The police have registered cases of burglary against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and are scanning CCTV camera footage from the locality and surrounding areas. Officers said several residents were yet to return home as they had gone out of station, and might register complaints after they are back.