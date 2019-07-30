Ghatkopar resident stabbed to death on birthday, 6 arrested

The Pant Nagar police on Monday arrested six people who allegedly killed a 32-year-old man in Ghatkopar (East) on Sunday night.

The police said the incident took place at 9.20 p.m. when the victim, Nitesh Sawant, was celebrating his birthday with friends near his house in Gaurishankar Wadi. An officer with the Pant Nagar police station said, “Sawant’s friends had brought a birthday cake for him and he was about to cut it when a group of seven to eight people from the same locality came charging towards him. His friends fled the scene and witnessed the accused assault Sawant from a distance. The assailants smashed a bottle on his head and stabbed him in the stomach with the broken glass pieces.”

The officer said a few residents of the area came out of their houses on hearing the commotion and alerted the police control room. A team was sent to the spot and the personnel rushed Sawant to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The officer said, “We traced his friends and recorded their statements. We found out that Sawant had an argument with a resident named Babu Kende at snacks stall five days ago. Sawant was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and the argument was quickly resolved by the stall owner. However, Mr. Kende seems to have held a grudge against Sawant. Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend Mr. Kende.”

On Monday afternoon, the police arrested Sanket Kharat (26), Mahesh Shivalkar (29), Prasad Gapat (22), Rohan Nikam (29), Kamlesh Hole (20) and Yash Ichale (19). The six accused have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly and rioting under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.