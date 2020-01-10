Ghatkopar murder case: victim’s son held in Kurla

Ten days after a dismembered torso of a woman was found in Ghatkopar, the police on Wednesday arrested the victim’s son for allegedly murdering her in the heat of an argument.

The torso, with the legs missing, was found on Kirol Road near Vidyavihar on December 30. The police, over the next few days, went on to find the legs on December 31 and the head on January 4. A case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against unknown persons and inquiries were initiated into the matter.

An officer, who was part of the investigation, said, “The first thing we had to work on was to identify the woman and we checked the CCTV footage of the area. We identified four vehicles seen around the spots where the body parts were dumped and started tracing their movements. We were also analysing dump data of cell phones that passed through the spots.”

The police also tried to find clues based on a tag on the gown found on the torso. The tag read ‘Kala’ and the police tried to trace its owner at garment stores in the area. However, around 15 stores sold products by the manufacturer. The shop owners were only able to say that the fabric was seven to eight years old and it was impossible to pinpoint who had bought it.

CCTV footage and dump data analysis led the police to Kurla, where inquiries with locals revealed that a mother-son duo, Badrunissa Shaikh and Sohail, had been missing for a few days. The officer said, “We reached their residence and found Mr. Shaikh, who said his mother was in Delhi. However, cellular location mapping matched his movements and we found a scooter near his house that matched the description in the footage. We then took him into custody.”

On being questioned, Mr. Shaikh allegedly confessed to killing his mother in a fit of rage at 6 p.m. on December 28 during an argument over his compulsive drinking habit and lack of income due to unemployment.

Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII), said, “After strangling her to death, Mr. Shaikh chopped the body into three parts at 3.30 p.m. on December 29. He let the blood drain in the bathroom for over six hours. He then wrapped the parts in different garments and left on his scooter to dispose of them.”

Mr. Singh said the accused sold his mother’s gold jewellery to reclaim his scooter which he had mortgaged. He also gave some of the money to his girlfriend. “We are investigating whether anyone else was involved or had knowledge about the offence,” Mr. Singh said.