Ghatkopar murder: accused recounts sequence of events

Ganesh Pawar, who has been booked for murdering his former employer on Monday confessed to the crime during inquiries at the JJ Hospital, where he is admitted. Mr. Pawar sustained injuries during the attack on Mayank Mandot, the owner of Mayank Tutorials, and has been booked for murder by the Pant Nagar police.

Mandot was stabbed to death by Mr. Pawar (26), a former employee of the Mayank Tutorials, on the premises of the coaching centre in Ghatkopar on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses locked him on the premises and called the police, who took him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. He was later shifted to JJ Hospital.

Money matters

Investigating officers said Mr. Pawar in his statement, recorded at the hospital, said Mandot had fired him and refused to pay his dues, citing company policy.

“Mandot told me that he did not like my behaviour and did not want to see my face again. He also said he had fired two to three people like me in the past. I asked him for my salary, which he refused, and I was left with no other option but to kill him,” Mr. Pawar supposedly told the police.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Bhalerao, Pant Nagar police station, said, “The accused killed Mandot because he held back a sum of ₹18,000. A resident of Kalyan, Mr. Pawar was hired in February and sacked on September 18.”

Harshad Bhanushali, who runs a general store across the street, remembered Mandot as a good and well-behaved person.

“As the incident happened on Sunday, most of the shops were shut. When I came to open my shop at 5.30 p.m., I saw Mandot standing outside the classroom, attending a call. Later I also saw Mr. Pawar a short distance away. Around 6.45 p.m. I heard screams from the centre and saw students standing outside. Within minutes, several people gathered and we pulled down the shutter of the centre,” Mr. Bhanushali said.

Some of the eyewitnesses also tried to intervene in the fight but were threatened by Mr. Pawar.

Kunal Varia, an S.Y.J.C student at Mayank Tutorials, said, “Mayank sir owned five branches of tutorials, so he occasionally came here to teach students. Ganesh sir carried out the administration works at the centre and he always behaved decently with the students.”

Mandot is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law, with whom he stayed in Borivali. Mr. Pawar will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, officers said.