Ghatkopar headless body: legs of victim found in Vidyavihar

The police on Tuesday recovered the legs of the woman whose dismembered, headless body was found in Ghatkopar on Monday.

The torso was found across the street from a State Transport workshop on Kirol Road, wrapped in a bedsheet, senior police inspector Kusum Waghmare said, “The legs were found near the Central Railway’s car shed in Vidyavihar. We have sent them to Rajawadi Hospital to confirm if they belong to the same victim.”

Meanwhile, the Ghatkopar police registered a case of murder against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code based on the post-mortem reports sent by Rajawadi Hospital. “The reports state that it took at least three attempts for the murderer to successfully chop the head off the torso,” Ms. Waghmare said.

Doctors have also told the police that the victim seems to be in her late 20s. The police have preserved the fingernails to help with DNA identification at a later stage. Residents of Shastri Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, which is close to where the torso was found, said some of them saw it during their morning walk.

“Initially, we thought that it was some garbage which was dumped by somebody staying in the area. It was only when we saw bloodstains on the bedsheet that we decided to call the police,” a resident, who did not wish to be named, said.

The police are still trying to find out whether the legs were dumped in Vidyavihar on Tuesday or had been discarded there the previous day. Inquiries are under way with local residents and footage from several CCTV cameras is also being scanned. “We have sought information from all police stations in the city about a woman in her 20s going missing over the last few days,” Ms. Waghmare said.