Ghansoli-Airoli cable bridge: 4 cos bid for consultancy tender

Navi Mumbai: Four companies have bid for the consultancy tender of the 1.95-kilometre-long and 34-metre-wide span cable stay bridge connecting Ghansoli to Airoli. The NMMC decided to go in for the cable bridge, as part of the Palm Beach Road extension project, since the stretch is covered with mangroves and creek, and conventional construction would lead to destruction of mangroves.

The stretch between Belapur and Koprigaon (12 km) and the one between Ghansoli and Airoli (4 km) have been completed by the CIDCO.

The cost of the bridge is around ₹700 crore and is likely to be completed in two years after the tender for construction is awarded.

“The last date for filing the tender was May 30. The successful bidder will be in charge of design, planning and management of the bridge, and will have to study the technical and financial viability of the project,” said Mohan Dagaonkar, city engineer, NMMC.

After the scrutiny, three technically-qualified bidders will be selected, post which, financial bids will be opened and the work order placed. However, if there are less than three bidders, a fresh tender will be issued.

The successful bidder will be given around nine months for aerial survey, site inspection, soil testing, design, making tender document for the construction, project management consultancy, getting environment nod, and procuring NOC from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authorities.

“The successful bidder would also have to regularly inspect the bridge throughout the defect liability period of five years. The bridge can be termed as the biggest and the costliest work undertaken by the NMMC,” said Mr. Dagaonkar.

It may be recalled that after 25 years of persistent follow-ups, the NMMC took over the node of Ghansoli from the CIDCO on December 14, 2016.

“The NMMC has already earmarked ₹70 crore for the development of Ghansoli, which includes construction of roads, sewer lines, streetlights. The civic body had opened a school in August 2016,” said Mr. Dagaonkar.